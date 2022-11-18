Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Modi Govt seeks views on revised Digital Personal Data Protection bill

    The bill is aimed at providing for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognizes both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes.

    Modi Govt seeks views on revised Digital Personal Data Protection bill
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    The central government on Friday uploaded the Digital Personal Data Protection bill for comments and consultation. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the bill is aimed at providing for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognizes both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes.

    The new Bill proposes the following:

    * On or before requesting an individual for her consent for access to personal data, the data fiduciary (persons who determine the purpose and means of the processing of personal data) shall give the person an itemised notice in clear and plain language containing a description of personal data sought to be collected and the purpose of the processing of such personal data. 

    * Consent for access to personal data shall be sought in English or any language specified in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

    * The individual shall have the right to withdraw consent at any time. The consequences of such withdrawal shall be borne by the individual. The withdrawal of consent shall not affect the lawfulness of processing of the personal data based on consent before its withdrawal. 

    * If an individual withdraws his or her consent to the processing of personal data, the data fiduciary shall, within a reasonable time, cease and cause its data processors to cease processing of the personal data of that person.

    * Every data fiduciary and data processor shall protect personal data in its possession or under its control by taking reasonable security safeguards to prevent personal data breaches.

    * Every data fiduciary shall publish the business contact information of a Data Protection Officer or a person who is able to answer on its behalf to individuals' questions about the processing of his or her personal data. Every data fiduciary shall have in place a procedure and effective mechanism to redress the individuals' grievances.

    The Bill sets heavy penalties for non-compliance with data protection norms. These include a penalty of Rs 250 crore for failure to take reasonable security safeguards to prevent personal data breach by either those who determine the purpose and means of the processing of personal data (data fiduciary) or those who process personal data on behalf of a fiduciary (data processor)

    The Bill further states that the central government shall establish an independent body named the Data Protection Board of India that will, among other aspects, direct the data fiduciary to adopt any urgent measures to remedy personal data breaches or mitigate any harm caused to individuals and determine non-compliance with provisions of this Act.

    Read the complete draft Bill HERE

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP Twitter trends amidst Twitter mass resignations after Elon Musk s ultimatum gcw

    'RIP Twitter' trends amidst Twitter mass resignations after Elon Musk's ultimatum

    Twitter closes offices, disables employee badges as several employees quit AJR

    Twitter closes offices, disables employee badges as several employees quit

    Vikram S India s first privately developed rocket successfully launched gcw

    Vikram-S, India's first privately-developed rocket, successfully launched

    Google rolls out new features to find EV charging station nearby AR shopping more gcw

    Google rolls out new features to find EV charging station nearby, AR shopping & more

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details AJR

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details

    Recent Stories

    Many Twitter staffers depart from meeting as Elon Musk continued to speak: Report

    Many Twitter staffers depart from meeting as Elon Musk continued to speak: Report

    Shraddha murder 5 red flags women should look out for in toxic relationship gcw

    Shraddha murder: 5 red flags women should look out for in toxic relationship

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Do's and don'ts for fans travelling to Doha for showpiece tournament snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Do's and don'ts for fans travelling to Doha for showpiece tournament

    5 times BOLD and SEXY Drishyam 2 actor Ishita Dutta slayed in white drb

    5 times BOLD and SEXY 'Drishyam 2' actor Ishita Dutta slayed in white

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP to defend its pride in Patidar-controlled Amreli after losing in 2017 Assembly polls AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP to defend its pride in Patidar-controlled Amreli

    Recent Videos

    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon