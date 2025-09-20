Puja Khedkar's family bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe, was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a truck driver in Navi Mumbai. Her parents, Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, remain absconding. Police continue to trace the SUV and investigate the case.

Navi Mumbai police on Friday night arrested Praful Salunkhe, the bodyguard and former driver of Puja Khedkar’s family, in connection with the kidnapping of a truck driver. Salunkhe was traced to Dhule using technical assistance and produced before the Navi Mumbai Belapur Court, which remanded him to five days of police custody.

The kidnapping case unfolded earlier this month when a concrete mixer truck, driven by Prahlad Kumar (22), brushed against a Land Cruiser on the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai. This led to a dispute between the truck driver and two occupants of the SUV. Investigation revealed that Khedkar’s father, Dilip Khedkar, along with Praful Salunkhe, allegedly bundled the truck driver into the SUV and took him to the Khedkar family bungalow in Pune to demand compensation for the damage caused to the car.

Parents still absconding

Meanwhile, Dilip Khedkar and his wife Manorama Khedkar remain missing, with the police suspecting they may have fled the country. The police have registered cases against both. Manorama Khedkar has been charged for allegedly obstructing police officials from entering the bungalow in Pune during the rescue of the truck driver.

According to police reports, Manorama had initially assured officers that she would bring the accused to the Chatushrungi police station in Pune by 3 PM. Trusting her assurance, the officers left the premises, allowing the suspects to evade arrest temporarily.

Details of the kidnapping incident

The incident occurred on September 13 when Prahlad Kumar’s truck brushed against the Land Cruiser, sparking an argument. The situation escalated, and the truck driver was forced into the SUV and taken to Pune. The SUV used in the kidnapping is registered under Pooja Automobiles, a company owned by Manorama Khedkar.

Navi Mumbai police have filed a case under section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (kidnapping) against the accused, including Dilip Khedkar and Praful Salunkhe. The SUV used in the kidnapping is still untraced, and Dilip Khedkar is actively evading arrest.

Police action and FIRs

The Rabale police confirmed that Salunkhe was arrested six days after the incident. ACP Rahul Dhas said, “The accused Praful Salunkhe was traced to Dhule using technical expertise. However, the SUV in which Prahlad Kumar was kidnapped has not been found yet. Dilip Khedkar is still at large.”

Pune police have also lodged a case against Manorama Khedkar for obstructing officials from performing their duty. A notice has been issued to her to appear before the authorities.

What's the Puja Khedkar UPSC fraud case

Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, has faced multiple controversies. She is accused of misrepresenting facts in her 2022 UPSC civil services exam application to avail reservation benefits, which she denies. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated proceedings, including lodging a criminal case for allegedly attempting the exam under false pretences.

Additionally, Delhi Police has registered FIRs against Puja Khedkar for multiple offences. The current kidnapping case follows earlier controversies surrounding the family. Last year, a video surfaced showing Manorama Khedkar threatening a farmer. She was arrested and later released on bail.

The incident has drawn attention to the Khedkar family due to Puja Khedkar's IAS background and the ongoing UPSC investigation. Authorities are conducting a search to locate Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, both of whom are currently absconding.

The arrest of the family’s bodyguard and driver, Praful Salunkhe, is considered a significant step in resolving the kidnapping case and ensuring accountability. Police continue to investigate the matter and trace the SUV used in the abduction.

The Navi Mumbai kidnapping case highlights serious allegations against a high-profile family. While the bodyguard has been arrested, the parents' whereabouts remain unknown. Police have registered multiple cases and are actively searching for them. The investigation continues, with authorities seeking to prevent further incidents and uphold law and order.