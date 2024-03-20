Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejoins BJP ahead of LS Elections 2024 (WATCH)

    The resignation came amid reports of her plans to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu. Soundararajan had contested the 2019 Parliament elections from Thoothukudi seat in southern Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket and lost to DMK's Kanimozhi.

    Former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan joins BJP in Tamil Nadu
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    Two days after resigning from her positions as Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday (March 20) rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the nation gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

    This move comes a day after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

    "I resigned of my own volition as my desire is to serve the public directly. I want to involve myself in intense public service," she had said on Monday.

    The resignation came amid reports of her plans to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu.

    Soundararajan had contested the 2019 Parliament elections from Thoothukudi seat in southern Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket and lost to DMK's Kanimozhi.

