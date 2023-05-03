Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia moves Delhi HC; seeks interim bail over wife's health

    On April 28, the Delhi court dismissed Sisodia's bail application in the case, saying the evidence prima facie "speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the offence".

    First Published May 3, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

    Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday (May 3) moved Delhi High Court seeking interim bail citing medical grounds for his wife's health. In this matter, the court has issued notice to CBI.

    After being arrested on March 9, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not filed a charge sheet against AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

    While in one supplementary charge sheet, the ED had named three individuals (Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra) and five related companies, the other prosecution complaint was filed by the agency against businessmen Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Amandeep Dhal.

    On April 28, the Delhi court dismissed Sisodia's bail application in the case, saying the evidence prima facie "speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the offence".

    The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application in the corruption case related to the scam, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
