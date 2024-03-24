Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria joins BJP, receives warm welcome (WATCH)

    Bhadauria's induction into the BJP was conducted in the presence of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

    Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria joins BJP, receives warm welcome (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    Former Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) RKS Bhadauria on Sunday (March 24) made a significant move by officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital. This decision comes nearly two-and-a-half years after his retirement from the armed forces.

    Bhadauria's induction into the BJP was conducted in the presence of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

    'I was in tears': Minister Atishi shares Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first order from ED custody

    Having served as the 23rd Air Force Chief from September 30, 2019, to September 30, 2021, RKS Bhadauria brings a wealth of experience to his new political affiliation.

    Hailing from Bah tehsil in Agra district, speculation is rife that the BJP might nominate him as the Lok Sabha candidate from Ghaziabad.

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Notably, the Ghaziabad constituency currently has military veteran General VK Singh as its sitting Lok Sabha MP. General VK Singh has represented the constituency twice, first in 2014 and subsequently in 2019. However, the BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the Ghaziabad seat despite the release of four lists of candidates.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I was in tears: Minister Atishi shares Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first order from ED custody AJR

    'I was in tears': Minister Atishi shares Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first order from ED custody

    Hyderabad Bridegroom's father urges guests to gift votes for PM Modi instead of presents AJR

    Hyderabad: Bridegroom's father urges guests to gift votes for PM Modi instead of presents

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj shapes another Balarama idol during free time in Ayodhya; shares picture vkp

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj shapes another Balarama idol during free time in Ayodhya; shares picture

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-644 March 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-644 March 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Water supply interruption delays post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College rkn

    Kerala: Water supply interruption delays post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College

    Recent Stories

    Urvashi Rautela REVEALS she has ticket to contest elections, says will be 'Imaandaar' politician RKK

    Urvashi Rautela REVEALS she has ticket to contest elections, says will be 'Imaandaar' politician

    Seriously considering trade ties restoration with India, says Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar (WATCH) snt

    'Seriously' considering trade ties restoration with India, says Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar (WATCH)

    I was in tears: Minister Atishi shares Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first order from ED custody AJR

    'I was in tears': Minister Atishi shares Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first order from ED custody

    Holi 2024: 'Choli Ke Peeche' to 'Balam Pichkari', 5 DJ hits for the festival of colours RKK

    Holi 2024: 'Choli Ke Peeche' to 'Balam Pichkari', 5 DJ hits for the festival of colours

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Bigg Boss issues clarification on non-airing of Jasmine's phone call with father rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Bigg Boss issues clarification on non-airing of Jasmine's phone call with father

    Recent Videos

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon