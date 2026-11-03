A Polish woman who first visited India 10 years ago shares how the country has changed, highlighting UPI payments, new airports, faster highways, metro connectivity and quick deliveries.

A Polish woman living in India has revealed how drastically the country has changed in the last decade, citing everything from UPI payments and new airports to speedier roads, metro links and doorstep deliveries. Polish model Dominika Patalas-Kalra, who is working in Delhi, published the video on Instagram comparing her visit to India 10 years back and what she sees today.

“I came to India for the first time 10 years ago and I was looking completely different and I think India also,” she remarked, before detailing some of the biggest changes she had witnessed.

She began with digital payments, noting how practically everyone used cash when she initially arrived. “People now routinely scan QR codes and pay through UPI,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of air travel. She said she could now fly from Poland to India in around seven hours without going through other countries, pointing to the many new airports and upgraded infrastructure.

She also spoke on the shift in the road infrastructure and asked people to envisage traveling from Delhi to Dehradun in just three hours. She remarked what once seemed impossible was now a possibility

Shopping, too, had become much more convenient. “I have to go to shop to buy what I want 10 years ago. Right now it’s five minutes, and it is at my doorstep,” she remarked.

She also spoke about the extension of metro links including the Delhi-Meerut line which she stated can be covered in about 50 minutes. She also spoke about the arrival of new apps and new trains like the Vande Bharat.

Calling these changes proof that “India is changing so good”, she ended the video by wondering what the country would look like another 10 years from now.

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The video encouraged many users to express their own observations. "Even foreigners can see the difference in India," said one person, although even people residing in the nation felt hesitant to admit it.

An Indian who lives in the US said they were startled by the improvements they saw when they went back home, and that India's 5G speeds, digital payments and delivery services felt faster than their American equivalents.

Another user mentioned the increase in flyovers, six-lane highways and airports, “felt like every visit, there was a new infrastructure development.”