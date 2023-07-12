Forgery case: Kerala Police obtain copy of forged certificate submitted by K Vidya from Kochi cafe

Based on complaints from government colleges in Ernakulam and Palakkad, the Agali police filed an FIR against Vidya. The former SFI leader claimed that she worked as a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College in 2018 and 2019.

Ernakulam: The print of the experience certificate that was provided by former SFI leader and Ph.D. candidate K Vidya, who is accused of fabricating documents to obtain a position as a guest professor, has been found by Agali Police. The printout was recovered from an internet cafe in Palarivattom near Kochi, Ernakulam. The investigation based on the emails retrieved from Vidya's phone led to the latest development.

The fake document, which was prepared in the name of Maharaja's College in Ernakulam, was intended to be presented during the guest professor interview at the Government College in Attappadi, in the Palakkad district.

The accused had submitted two fake certificates at Palakkad College. She had told the police that the fake certificate was created on her phone and nobody assisted her.

She further stated during questioning that she tore the certificate away at the Attappadi Ghat road on her way back after the interviewer raised concerns regarding it over the phone. According to the sources, she used to copy and bind research papers at the Internet café. The probing team has recorded the statement of the cafe operator.

The accused has been charged under IPC Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (committing forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine). The police located her at Meppayyur in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening (June 21) after 15 days of filing a case against her as Vidya was absconding.

