A forest fire in the hills near Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, has been largely controlled after a multi-day effort. Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Department teams, and volunteers have been working round-the-clock to douse the blaze.

A forest fire that broke out in the hills near Katra has been largely brought under control after intensive firefighting operations by multiple agencies. Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with teams from the Forest Department and local volunteers, have been working round-the-clock for the past 2-3 days to extinguish the blaze.

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Intensive Operations Underway

Speaking to ANI, Forest Inspector Arun Sharma said that the fire reportedly reignited multiple times, including during the night, despite being doused in the evening. "Three to four teams are working in different sectors, putting in their full effort to extinguish the fire... We have been here for 2-3 days. A fire broke out yesterday as well; we extinguished it in the evening, but the fire reignited during the night. We brought it under control again at night... It is largely under control now; we will bring the remaining under control very soon," he said.

More details awaited. (ANI)