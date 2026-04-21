Around 60 people fell ill from food poisoning after a Gujarat wedding. Separately, a 12-year-old's death from suspected food poisoning in Odisha sparked violent protests, leading to a high-level inquiry and compensation announcement.

Dozens Fall Ill After Dahod Wedding

Around 50-60 people are undergoing treatment at Zydus Hospital in Dahod after falling ill with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea following a wedding function attended by 300-400 guests on Monday evening.

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Zydus Hospital RMO Dr Rajiv Damor said the patients began showing symptoms around 11 pm and were brought to the hospital soon after. "Yesterday evening, there was a wedding function at Dahod, which was attended by around 300-400 people. After the function, the attendees started having symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea by 11 pm... They were then brought to Zydus Hospital," Dr Damor told ANI on Tuesday.

He said the hospital had readied beds and emergency services in advance after being informed that 150-200 people could arrive. "Our medical team was prepared, having readied beds and emergency services upon learning that around 150-200 people might arrive. Currently, about 50-60 patients are admitted, all in stable condition and receiving treatment," he added.

Student's Death in Odisha Sparks Probe, Protests

Meanwhile, last Thursday, a high-level inquiry was ordered into the death of a 12-year-old student in Odisha, who is suspected to have died due to food poisoning. The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Sudhansu Mohan Samal, visited the school and the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Rasgovindpur on Wednesday to assess the situation and initiate the probe.

Speaking to ANI, Samal said, "After the incident, I have come here for an inquiry. I will be interacting with the students, the cook, parents, doctors, and others associated with this incident, and thereafter we will find out why it happened and how it can be prevented."

The incident, which took place at the Kakabandha Ashram School hostel in Rasgovindpur block of Mayurbhanj district, has triggered widespread outrage.

Violent Clashes Erupt

Tensions escalated on Tuesday during the funeral procession of the deceased student, identified as Rupali Besra, when villagers clashed with police.

According to reports, the situation turned volatile after police reached the village to take the body for last rites. Angry villagers, demanding justice and higher compensation, pelted firecrackers at the police vehicle carrying the body. The vehicle and the Swarga Rath were damaged, and attempts were made to block the procession.

Police resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control. Around 20 police personnel and 10 villagers were reportedly injured in the clash.

A heavy security deployment, including three platoons of police, along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mayurbhanj and the Additional SP, was sent to the area to maintain law and order.

Demands for Compensation and Justice

The village remains tense, with locals expressing anger over the handling of the incident. Villagers have demanded that the Odisha Health Minister visit the village and address their concerns.

They have also sought adequate compensation and medical support for all affected students, as well as the family of the deceased. The district administration has announced compensation of Rs 7 lakh for Rupali's family, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has declared an additional ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh. However, locals have termed the amount insufficient and have demanded further assistance.

Political Backlash and Official Response

Opposition parties, along with former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister Sudam Marandi and members of the Adivasi Sangothon, staged protests inside the hospital premises. Protesters raised slogans demanding justice and called for Rs 50 lakh compensation for the victim's family, along with proper medical care for the affected students.

They alleged negligence in maintaining food safety and hygiene standards. The district administration has admitted lapses in the incident and accepted responsibility. Officials have assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the supply and preparation of the contaminated food.

They have also promised medical support and compensation for all victims. Karanjia Sub-Collector Dayasindhu Parida said, "A class 6th student died due to food poisoning. The matter is being inquired into by a high-level committee, and criminal proceedings will be initiated against those involved in the case. The government has sanctioned compensation for the family. We are taking the responsibility of ensuring this does not happen in the future. The dead body is undergoing post-mortem, after which it will be taken to the family of the deceased."

The victim's father, Durga Besra, said, "She used to live in the hostel, and I don't know what was served there. The teachers brought my child to the hospital, and upon reaching, I found that she was serious. She was transferred to another hospital, where she died..."

Authorities have suspended the school headmaster, and an investigation is underway. In the same incident, over 150 people reportedly fell ill after consuming contaminated food, with several students said to be in critical condition and undergoing treatment in hospitals. (ANI)