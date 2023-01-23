Following protest, Brij Bhushan moves Delhi HC; seeks FIR against top wrestlers

Plea seeks direction for registration of FIR against players including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia etc for allegedly abusing the process of law by putting the WFI chief under extortion for making him resign.

Amid massive protests held by top Indian wrestlers in the national capital, a petition has been moved in Delhi High Court against players/wrestlers, who recently staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers had levelled serious charges of sexual harassment against Brij Bhishan, and coaches of the federation. The plea alleged that the protestors/wrestlers have completely misused the sexual harassment laws by making them a mockery of justice.

The petition also stated that if any player had undergone sexual harassment, they must have acted in accordance with the law through police and courts etc.

After filing the plea, lawyer Sharikasnt Prasad stated that the petitioner in the matter is Vicky, who lives at 21, Ashoka Road, the official residence of Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and is working as his cook.

It is also alleged that the players have crossed their limits to tarnish the reputation and dignity of the Brij Bhushan by publicly making serious allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

On Friday, the wrestlers called off their protest after getting assurances from the government that their grievances would be addressed and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was asked to step aside for four weeks. An oversight committee will look at accusations of sexual harassment and financial wrongdoing against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh during this time.