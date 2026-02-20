BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo criticised Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over 'The Kerala Story 2', urging him to let the CBFC decide. Vijayan called the sequel a divisive narrative, and the Kerala High Court has issued a notice to the makers.

BJP Criticises Kerala CM

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo on Friday criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his remarks on 'The Kerala Story 2', urging him to "follow 'raj-dharma'" and allow the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to decide on the film's certification. Speaking to ANI, Deo said, "Let the CBFC decide on Kerala Story 2. If you don't like it, you can make an appropriate decision in your state. But if you have a prejudice against film which shows reality about the state, then it is shameful. He should follow 'raj-dharma'..."

Pinarayi Vijayan Condemns Sequel

The remarks came after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condemned the release of 'The Kerala Story's sequel, calling it a renewed attempt to spread communal division and "fabricated narratives." Taking to his X handle, Pinarayi Vijayan expressed strong opposition to the reports of a sequel to 'The Kerala Story'. He also believes a sequel would be another attempt to incite "communal discord" within the state. "The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film 'The Kerala Story' should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt. It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail," read the post.

Legal Challenge in High Court

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court issued a notice to the CBFC and makers of 'The Kerala Story 2', following a petition which sought cancellation of the censor certificate granted to the concerned film. The petition was submitted by Sreedev Namboothiri, a native of Chittariparamba in Kannur district. He claimed in the petition that the sequel contains "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalising an entire state without any basis".

About 'The Kerala Story 2'

The makers of 'The Kerala Story 2' released the trailer of the sequel recently, which showcased how Hindu women were trapped by the Islamic men in the name of love. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom.

The film is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah while it is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. This second instalment features a fresh cast, including Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, who portray the three central characters whose lives are upended by planned conversion efforts. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026. (ANI)