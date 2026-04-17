BJP's Smriti Irani slammed SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav for his 'Saas Bahu' jibe during the Women's Reservation Bill debate. Responding to Yadav's mockery, Irani told him on X to 'shift his focus from serials to parliament' and pass the bill.

Smriti Irani Slams Akhilesh Yadav

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav over his 'Saas Bahu' remarks during the ongoing special session of the Parliament, where the Women's Reservation Bill and delimitation bill are being discussed. The SP chief should "shift his focus from serials to parliament and get crucial bills passed that empower women," she said in her post on X.

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In a post on X, Irani countered Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at her, saying, "I heard that today Akhilesh ji remembered me in Parliament. That's good--those who got politics as an inheritance also remember those who punch holes in the sky on their own steam. They pass comments on working women, those who have never done a job in their life. Shift your focus from serials to Parliament, get that crucial bill passed for women's empowerment." सुना है आज अखिलेश जी ने संसद में मुझे याद किया। अच्छा है, जिनको राजनीति धरोहर में मिली, वे उनको भी याद करते हैं जो अपने दम पर आसमान में सुराख़ करते हैं। कामकाजी औरत पर वे टिप्पणी करते हैं जिन्होंने ज़िंदगी में कभी कोई नौकरी नहीं की। सीरियल से हटाकर संसद पर ध्यान लगाएं, महिलाओं… — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 16, 2026

Akhilesh Yadav's 'Saas-Bahu' Jibe

Mocking Irani's famous television serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', Yadav said, "saas-bahu wali toh haar gayi." In his comments during the debate, Yadav said, " If you reserve the seats, the constituencies will be reserved. The concept of reserving seats would only intensify competition among women. "Aapki saas-bahu wali toh har gayi (the saas-bahu actor lost)," he had added.

BJP leader Smriti Irani lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma.

Debate Over Women's Reservation, Delimitation Bills

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

Opposition parties have said they are in favour of early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act but are strongly opposed to the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)