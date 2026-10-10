Delhi Airport issued a travel advisory for this Saturday due to a planned protest at Jantar Mantar. Passengers are urged to leave early and check flight statuses, as heightened security and traffic diversions across thirty locations may cause significant delays.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory as CJP Protest Disrupts Travel Plans

Passengers travelling to Delhi this weekend may need to rethink their plans, with heightened security, traffic diversions and rising last-minute airfares adding to the challenges of reaching the national capital. Delhi Airport has advised flyers to leave early and allow additional time for their journeys on Saturday, October 10, as authorities prepare for a planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

The advisory follows traffic restrictions announced by Delhi Police across 30 locations in the city. Diversions began at 6 am and may be adjusted depending on the law-and-order situation. The restrictions could affect passengers travelling to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport, particularly those passing through central Delhi.

What Did Delhi Airport Say in Its Advisory?

Delhi Airport urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance and factor in potential delays caused by security arrangements and traffic restrictions.

In its advisory, the airport said: “In view of the enhanced security arrangements and anticipated traffic restrictions in Delhi tomorrow, passengers travelling to and from Delhi Airport are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional time for their commute.”

It also encouraged passengers to consider alternative transport options to make their journeys easier. The airport shared the advisory on X on October 9, asking flyers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Why Are Airfares Rising?

Last-minute flight bookings have reportedly increased as train services to Delhi have been disrupted, leaving some travellers with fewer options. This shift in demand has contributed to higher airfares on certain routes over the weekend.

The increase is not necessarily uniform across all flights or destinations. Travellers should compare available fares, check baggage and cancellation conditions, and confirm their bookings before heading out.

Which Roads Could Affect Airport Travel?

Delhi Police has warned of possible traffic disruptions at around 30 locations, including Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Mandi House, Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar Road and several major junctions in central Delhi. The impact will depend on security requirements and traffic conditions on the ground.

Passengers travelling from New Delhi or central Delhi towards the airport should allow extra time and monitor official traffic updates. Those using app-based cabs or buses should also account for possible delays.

What Should Flyers Do Before Leaving?

Check your flight status directly with the airline, leave earlier than usual and keep an eye on Delhi Airport and Delhi Traffic Police advisories. If travelling by train, confirm service updates before departure.

With traffic management measures subject to change, planning ahead is the best way to reduce the risk of missing a flight during the protest-related disruption.