    Flight operations hit at Delhi airport as thick fog blanket reduces visibility

    Flight operations at Delhi airport were affected today as dense fog brought down visibility in some parts of the national capital to zero. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for updates on their flights.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    Residents of Delhi woke up to a chilly Christmas morning, with a blanket of fog enveloping the city. Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were hampered by a dense layer of fog, leading officials to advise travellers to get in touch with airlines for help.

    Delhi woke up to an even colder morning as the cold wave continued to grip North India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the city's morning temperature was 9.4 degrees Celsius.

    In several areas of Delhi, visibility plummeted to 125 metres, while the majority of the National Capital Region also had diminished visibility. The India Meteorological Department reports that around 8.30 a.m., visibility was nil near Palam in Delhi.

    Since early in the morning, there have been several aircraft delays and diversions due to the unfavourable weather. Reports state that while pilots handled the difficult conditions, a number of domestic and international aircraft were either delayed or diverted to other airports. A statement from SpiceJet alerted customers to possible delays in both flights and arrivals because of the fog.

    The airlines advised passengers to stay updated on their flight status as the situation evolved.  The IMD's update came as no surprise to Delhi residents, who are accustomed to the heavy fogs that often descend upon the city during the winter months.

    Additionally, Delhi’s air quality on Monday remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
