Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim's Mumbai and Ratnagiri properties worth crores to be auctioned on January 5

    Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai and Ratnagiri are set to be auctioned on January 5, 2024. The four properties, including bungalows and mango orchards in Khed Taluka of Ratnagiri, were seized under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA).

    India most wanted Dawood Ibrahim's Mumbai and Ratnagiri properties worth crores to be auctioned on January 5 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    The properties of fugitive designated global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai and Ratnagiri will be auctioned off on 5 January 2024. The Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA) led to the confiscation of four properties, including bungalows and mango orchards in Ratnagiri's Khed Taluka.

    Previously, the police tracked down and put up for auction a number of properties associated with the family of Dawood Ibrahim, including a restaurant that sold for Rs 4.53 crore, six flats that sold for Rs 3.53 crore, and a guest home that went for Rs 3.52 crore.

    In December 2020, Dawood Ibrahim sold his assets in Ratnagiri, which comprised two plots and a deserted petrol station, at auction for a price of Rs 1.10 crore. In Lote village, Khed Taluka, these properties were registered in the name of Dawood's late sister, Haseena Parkar.

    A 600-square-foot flat in Nagpada was sold at auction in April 2019 for Rs 1.80 crore. In 2018, Dawood's property on Pakmodia Street was put up for auction by SAFEMA authorities at a reserve price of Rs 79.43 lakh. The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) ended up buying the property for a total of Rs 3.51 crore.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    303 Indians grounded over human trafficking at airport in France allowed to leave Report gcw

    303 Indians grounded over 'human trafficking' at airport in France allowed to leave: Report

    Kerala: Keltron urges state government to pay for AI Camera installation anr

    Kerala: Keltron urges state government to pay for AI Camera installation

    Kerala: Over 1 lakh devotees climb sacred 'Pathinettam Padi' at Sabarimala to offer prayers anr

    Kerala: Over 1 lakh devotees climb sacred 'Pathinettam Padi' at Sabarimala to offer prayers

    Coorg: Haryana-based 25 year old man succumbs to heart attack during Tadiandamol trek vkp

    Coorg: Haryana-based 25 year old man succumbs to heart attack during Tadiandamol trek

    Kerala news live 25 December 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala celebrates Christmas today; Churches observe midnight Mass

    Recent Stories

    Cybercriminals extort money posing as police and TV journalists in Bengaluru vkp

    Cybercriminals extort money posing as police and TV journalists in Bengaluru

    303 Indians grounded over human trafficking at airport in France allowed to leave Report gcw

    303 Indians grounded over 'human trafficking' at airport in France allowed to leave: Report

    Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate holiday eve at Mahesh Bhatt's house [PICTURES] ATG

    Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate holiday eve at Mahesh Bhatt's house [PICTURES]

    Kerala: Keltron urges state government to pay for AI Camera installation anr

    Kerala: Keltron urges state government to pay for AI Camera installation

    Football ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC ends Mumbai City FC's unbeaten streak with a dominant 2-0 victory osf

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC ends Mumbai City FC's unbeaten streak with a dominant 2-0 victory

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon