Allahabad High Court allows survey of Shahi Idgah in Mathura for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute

The request sought the appointment of a commission tasked with conducting a survey within a defined period and documenting the process through photography and videography. This was essential to present factual aspects before the court for a comprehensive adjudication of the dispute.

A significant development unfolded in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute on Thursday (December 14) as an advocate commissioner, appointed by the court, commenced a survey within the Shahi Idgah premises in Mathura. This survey follows the directive issued by the Allahabad High Court bench led by Justice Mayank Kumar, permitting the appointment of a court commissioner for the contentious area adjacent to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

The court's decision comes after Justice Mayank Kumar Jain, on November 16, reserved the order on the application related to the ongoing suit concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute.

The application was initiated by the deity, Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman, along with seven others through their advocates, citing claims that Lord Sri Krishna’s birthplace is underneath the mosque. They provided evidence indicating that the mosque was initially a Hindu temple.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the applicants, highlighted that the site displays Hindu temple characteristics, such as a lotus-shaped pillar and an image of ‘Sheshnaag’, a Hindu deity linked to Lord Krishna's protection on the night of his birth. The presence of Hindu religious symbols and engravings at the mosque's pillar base was also noted.

Earlier this year, the Allahabad High Court had taken all pending suits related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Mathura under its jurisdiction, consolidating the legal proceedings for resolution.