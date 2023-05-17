Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Five Congress 'guarantees' in Karnataka may cost state exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually

    The 'guarantees' found resonance with voters of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, particularly with women, and played a key role in the party's resounding victory, political analysts noted.

    Five Congress 'guarantees' in Karnataka may cost state exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 17, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    The implementation of the five 'guarantees' announced by the Congress may cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs 50,000 crore annually. Key party leaders who spoke about the cost of the welfare measures insisted that one could not call them "freebies" as they were tools of empowerment.

    The 'guarantees' found resonance with voters of the May 10 Assembly elections, particularly with women, and played a key role in the party's resounding victory, political analysts noted.

    The Congress bagged 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly, and ousted the BJP from power, with the erstwhile ruling party winning in just 66 constituencies, while the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to get only 19 seats.

    Also read: 2 years for Siddaramaiah and 3 years for DK Shivakumar? Congress mulls split Karnataka CM terms - Report

    Some BJP leaders have alleged that implementation of the 'guarantees' would push the State into financial bankruptcy, and have also claimed that the Congress would not honour its pre-poll promises fully.

    During campaigning, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders had repeatedly said that if voted to power, the party's government in its maiden Cabinet meeting on the first day of assuming power would pass orders approving the 'guarantees' to facilitate their swift implementation.

    The five schemes that the Congress guaranteed it would implement are 'Gruha Jyothi' -- to provide 200 units electricity free to every household; 'Gruha Lakshmi' -- to grant Rs 2,000 to every woman head of a family; 'Anna Bhagya' -- to distribute 10 kg rice to every member of BPL families every month; 'Yuva Nidhi' -- to sanction Rs 3,000 dole to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders for two years (in the 18-25 age-group); and 'Shakti' -- to enable free travel for women across Karnataka in state buses.

    Five Congress 'guarantees' in Karnataka may cost state exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually snt

    In an interview with PTI on Wednesday, vice chairman of the Congress manifesto drafting committee Professor K E Radhakrishna said the implementation of the five guarantee schemes will not cost more than Rs 50,000 crore annually.

    "I can authoritatively say that all these guarantee schemes put together will not be more than Rs 50,000 crore," he said.

    Radhakrishna, who has the distinction of drafting five manifestos for the Congress, said even some of the Congress leaders have the perception that these schemes cannot be implemented.

    "Some of our leaders have that perception but we are very sure because I have worked out the financial implications. It is not more than Rs 50,000 crore. Even Rs 50,000 crore is not a charity. It's empowerment," he said.

    Explaining the way these schemes will be implemented, the educationist noted that the total budget of Karnataka government is about Rs three lakh crore.

    At least 60 per cent of revenue of any good economy is spent on sustained development, Radhakrishna said, adding that it goes to paying salary of government employees and to implement empowerment programmes.

    Also read: Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar: SWOT analysis of Congress' two aspiring CMs in race for Karnataka's top post

    "Revenue moves capital, capital moves revenue. So, Rs 1.50 lakh crore of the Rs three lakh crore budget has to be spent. If that does not happen, then we will not have funds to spend another Rs 1.5 lakh crore. They are related to each other," he explained.

    Out of five guarantees, 'Anna Bhagya' is an existing scheme, and the new promise is an extension, he added.

    "We were giving seven kg of rice. BJP reduced it to five kg. Now again we want to make it 10 kg. We are giving rice and millets. This will encourage its cultivation and production," the Congress leader pointed out.

    Regarding 'Gruha Jyothi', Radhakrishna said Karnataka is a power surplus state and is selling electricity to other states.

    Five Congress 'guarantees' in Karnataka may cost state exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually snt

    According to him, the Congress in its manifesto has promised to set up huge solar parks of 5,000 megawatt capacity. It has also promised to set up a small solar cluster in each village.

    "These clusters will generate employment to people in the village and make the villages self-sufficient in terms of electricity. We are going to increase power generation, which will eventually generate employment opportunities," Radhakrishna explained.

    The Rs 2,000 guarantee under 'Gruha Lakshmi' is not for all women heads of families, he clarified. "This is only for the Below Poverty Line families. We will not give to rich people. This scheme is only for empowering poor people," the Congress leader said.

    Regarding 'Yuva Nidhi', he said world-over unemployment allowance is given in many countries. "Whether our degree education is relevant for a job is a larger issue, but as of today the graduates are in a helpless condition," Radhakrishna pointed out.

    As part of the scheme, the government is planning to set up a large employment exchange, he said. "We are going to coordinate with 'Bharat Jogo Udyoga Kendra' (Bharat Jodo Employment Centre) where we will take private industries on board," he explained.

    The government will also tie up with the Rajiv Gandhi Skill Development Corporation to train and skill the graduates and make them employable by the industries, Radhakrishna said.

    Talking about the 'Shakti' scheme of free bus rides for women, he said already students are getting free passes to travel to their college from their house.

    "Not every woman travels in the buses. Only those who are not rich travel in buses. It's (the free travel guarantee) will empower garment workers, domestic servants, 'pourakarmikas' and women engaged in menial jobs," he said.

    "There will be no conditions. We will be very happy if every woman travels. It will reduce pollution," Radhakrishna quipped.

    Also read: 'Won't lobby for it': Congress leader G Parameshwara on dalits' demand to make him Karnataka CM

    He said these five schemes are meant only to empower people and they are not freebies. Recalling the proverb 'If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime', the educationist pointed out,

    "But we believe that to catch the fish, that hand that catches the fish should have some minimal strength. That is the empowerment we do." 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Woman, infant die of burn injuries in Kerala; Read details anr

    Woman, infant die of burn injuries in Kerala; Read details

    IMD issues yellow alert as temperature soars in Kerala anr

    IMD issues yellow alert as temperature soars in Kerala

    Preparations underway at Kanteerava stadium for Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony AJR

    Preparations underway at Kanteerava stadium for Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony

    Passengers suffers 'minor sprain' due to strong turbulence on Air India flight from Delhi to Sydney anr

    Passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to strong turbulence on Air India flight from Delhi to Sydney

    Talibanisation has started in Karnataka': BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel after party worker hacked to death AJR

    'Talibanisation has started in Karnataka': BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel after party worker hacked to death

    Recent Stories

    Give your classic white shirt new twist with these 5 trendy fashion hacks , check them out ADC

    Give your classic white shirt a new twist with these 5 trendy fashion hacks , check them out

    In a first, global temperature set to break key 1.5C heat threshold in next five years AJR

    In a first, global temperature set to break key 1.5C heat threshold in next five years

    Woman, infant die of burn injuries in Kerala; Read details anr

    Woman, infant die of burn injuries in Kerala; Read details

    Hyundai Exter SUV safety features revealed ahead of India launch gcw

    Hyundai Exter SUV safety features revealed ahead of India launch

    Why did Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan's relationship didn't last? Shekhar Suman gives explosive details vma

    Why did Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan's relationship didn't last? Shekhar Suman gives explosive details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon