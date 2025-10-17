The first Tejas-Mk1A fighter aircraft produced at defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Nashik complex completed its maiden flight on Friday.

The first Tejas-Mk1A fighter aircraft produced at defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Nashik complex completed its maiden flight on Friday. The aircraft was rolled out after defence minister Rajnath Singh formally inaugurated the LCA and HTT-40 (trainer aircraft) assembly complexes.

The formal induction of Tejas-Mk1A into the Indian Air Force (IAF), however, will depend on the successful completion of ongoing weapon and radar integration trials.

Nashik, now pivotal hub in India’s aerospace ambitions, hosts the third production line for the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the second for the HTT-40 trainer. The rollout ceremony of the Tejas Mk1A was marked with a traditional water cannon salute, celebrating another milestone even as HAL races against time to meet the delivery deadlines set by IAF.

The aircraft will undergo rigorous trials, including evaluations with the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, short-range missiles, and laser-guided bombs. Pre-induction tests will also validate its seamless integration with the Israeli-origin ELTA ELM2052 radar and fire-control system. Previous trials had revealed software-related snags, prompting meticulous modifications ahead of final certification.

This rollout from Nashik forms a crucial part of HAL’s ambitious production ramp-up strategy. Alongside its two operational lines in Bengaluru, the new Nashik facility is designed to deliver up to eight aircraft annually. Complementing this, HAL has fostered a parallel private-sector supply chain, with VEM Technologies handling the centre fuselage, Alpha the rear fuselage, and L&T the wings, collectively supporting the production of an additional six aircraft per year. Once fully stabilised, this ecosystem is projected to enable a staggering 30 fighter jets annually from 2026-27.

HAL is navigating delays in the delivery of 99 General Electric F404 engines contracted in August 2021 for Rs 5,375 crore, with only four units received so far. GE has assured delivery of eight more engines by March 2026, followed by roughly 20 engines annually. Despite this bottleneck, HAL has adeptly managed production by rotating the available engines across test flights.

The original order for 83 Tejas Mk1A jets, sanctioned in 2021, was scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2028. In August 2025, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved an additional 97 Mk1A aircraft at Rs 66,500 crore, taking the total order to 180 jets.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has repeatedly underscored the pressing need for new inductions, stating the IAF is “very badly off in numbers” and requires at least 40 fighters annually to sustain combat readiness. HAL officials remain confident that production targets will be met once the ecosystem is fully stabilised and integration challenges resolved.