Are the recent earthquakes in Pakistan, Turkey, and China mere coincidences or signs of something more — like nuclear testing or geopolitical fallout?

A spate of earthquakes recently jolted Pakistan, Turkey, and China — nations aligned against India — even as the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor, a bold and precise military retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. As tremors shook enemy soil, many are asking: Are these tremors nature’s coincidence, or is something sinister brewing beneath the surface?

Seismic Shocks in Enemy Territory: Coincidence or Consequence?

On Friday morning, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit China, a country known for backing Pakistan diplomatically and militarily in its anti-India rhetoric. The quake struck at 6:29 AM IST, with the epicentre located in Yunnan province. No damage or casualties have been reported, but the timing has not gone unnoticed.

Just a day earlier, Turkey — a vocal supporter of Pakistan and critic of Indian policy in Kashmir — was jolted by a 5.1-magnitude tremor. The quake was felt across Ankara, but like China, no casualties were reported. However, the political fault lines appear to be shaking just as much as the ground.

The most suspicious pattern, however, is emerging from Pakistan, which has witnessed a barrage of earthquakes over the past two weeks, especially in the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor — a precision military strike that dismantled terror camps and pounded Pakistani airbases.

Pakistan Hit Repeatedly: Earthquakes or Explosions?

On Monday, a 4.6-magnitude quake hit Punjab province. It was the third earthquake in just five days, following two others on May 10. These tremors have not just rattled buildings, but also the internet — with widespread claims that the quakes may be linked to underground nuclear activity or damage from Indian airstrikes.

“This isn’t nature, it’s karma,” a user wrote, pointing to the repeated pattern of seismic activity in nations seen as enemies of India.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 hit China this morning. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 hit Turkey last night. Multiple earthquakes with a magnitude of around 4 have hit Pakistan over the past 1–2 weeks. All these countries are together against India. Coincidence, or something is cooking?” remarked another user on X.

A third user stated, “Turkey, Pakistan and China ....having earthquake in May month when war started between India and Pakistan.... nuclear power test???”

Experts Say 'Natural', But Public Believes Otherwise

While Indian scientists, including NCS Director O P Mishra, have dismissed the nuclear test theory — citing clear differences in seismic waveforms between earthquakes and explosions — many netizens are unconvinced.

Veteran seismologist A K Shukla added that Pakistan’s tremors came from varied locations, making coordinated testing unlikely. But questions persist — particularly because these tremors coincide with Pakistan’s aggressive posturing, Turkey’s propaganda support, and China’s strategic shielding of terror exporters.

India’s geopolitical adversaries have closed ranks in recent weeks, with Turkey and Azerbaijan backing Pakistan post-Operation Sindoor and China continuing to provide diplomatic cover. That these very nations are now experiencing geological instability has become a focal point for what many are calling “divine retribution” or “geo-strategic blowback.”

For now, science says “natural.” But the timing, geography, and politics say otherwise — at least, to a growing number of skeptical Indians online.

How Internet Reacted to Earthquakes in Pakistan, Turkey and China