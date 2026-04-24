Uttarakhand Police have filed two separate FIRs related to the Kedarnath Yatra. One is for vandalism of public facilities like toilets, and the other is for spreading misinformation on social media about darshan arrangements at the temple.

The Uttarakhand Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals for allegedly damaging public amenities, including toilets and other facilities, installed for the convenience of pilgrims on the Shri Kedarnath Yatra route. In a post on X, Uttarakhand Police said, "FIR has been registered and investigation initiated against unidentified individuals who have damaged the toilets and other public facilities set up for the convenience of pilgrims on the Shri Kedarnath Yatra routes."

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FIR over Misinformation and Rumours

In a separate incident, police also registered an FIR after a video surfaced on social media alleging irregularities in darshan arrangements at the Kedarnath Temple. Officials said the video was flagged during routine monitoring in Rudraprayag district, where false claims were being circulated that devotees were being denied darshan. Taking the matter seriously, an FIR has been registered against the concerned individual at Sonprayag police station, and legal proceedings have been initiated. The investigation is currently underway.

Additionally, 4-5 other suspicious videos have been identified, which are being thoroughly examined, and strict action will be taken against those responsible as per the law. The state administration has clarified that arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra are functioning smoothly and that devotees are being facilitated for darshan in an orderly manner. Officials added that any misinformation, rumours or propaganda will be dealt with under a strict zero-tolerance policy. Social media platforms are being monitored around the clock, and stringent legal action will be taken against those found guilty.

Yatra Commences Amid High Pilgrim Turnout

With the Char Dham Yatra officially commenced on April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya), record numbers of pilgrims have already gathered at the base camps. As the sun rose on April 22, the echoing sound of conch shells and chants of "Kedar Baba Ki Jai" marked the end of the six-month winter hiatus, reopening one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites to the world.