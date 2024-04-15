Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Will we attack other nations?': Raghuram Rajan stokes row with why India needs to be superpower (WATCH)

    In an interview, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said, "I want to know what will we do after becoming superpower. What is our plan? There is no issue in becoming one. Will we promote global peace or will we show our strength on others."

    Will we attack other nations?': Raghuram Rajan stokes row with why India needs to be superpower (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 8:43 PM IST

    Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has come under fire for his remark over India becoming a super power soon. In an interview, Rajan said, "I want to know what will we do after becoming superpower. What is our plan? There is no issue in becoming one. Will we promote global peace or will we show our strength on others. What do we want to do? One day, we will become superpower."

    When asked about the super power, the economist said, "Even I am asking the definition. We will attack whenever we want. What will we do after attack? As you can see Russia attacked Ukraine and it saw deaths and destruction."

    Earlier, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had drawn criticism for his comments about India's economic development and his assertion that the country has serious structural issues that require attention. In an interview, he stated that India is seriously misguiding its citizens by believing the "hype" around its rapid economic development and the notion that years of hard labor are still ahead to bring it to reality.

    The 61-year-old economist stated that in order for India to realize its full potential, it must first address its structural issues, which include low levels of labor skill and education. According to Raghuram Rajan, resolving these outstanding concerns must be the top priority for the next administration that is sworn in following the general elections in 2024.

    He said it is unlikely that India will not be a developed economy by 2047 adding that it would be "nonsense" to talk of that goal "if so many of your kids don't have a high school education and drop-out rates remain high."

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 8:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tum Bollywood star banogi Woman claiming to be Ravi Kishan's daughter shares 'promises' made (WATCH) snt

    'Tum Bollywood star banogi': Woman claiming to be Ravi Kishan's daughter shares 'promises' made (WATCH)

    PM Modi's savage response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Ek Jhatke Main Garibi Hata Dunga' goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi's savage response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Ek Jhatke Main Garibi Hata Dunga' goes viral (WATCH)

    Elon Musk not just supporter of Modi, but of India too: PM Modi on Tesla's future (WATCH) gcw

    Elon Musk not just supporter of Modi, but of India too: PM Modi on Tesla's future (WATCH)

    kisi ko darne ki zaroorat nahi hai PM Modi shares 2047 vision slams Congress Watch interview top quotes gcw

    'Kisi ko darne ki zaroorat nahi hai': PM Modi shares 2047 vision, slams Congress; WATCH interview | Top quotes

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya heckled, forced to leave campaign event after scam victims confront him (WATCH) gcw

    BJP's Tejasvi Surya heckled, forced to leave event after scam victims confront him (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket SRK's inspirational speech for KKR evokes 'Chak De! India' vibes; Fans nostalgic (WATCH) osf

    SRK's inspirational speech for KKR evokes 'Chak De! India' vibes; Fans nostalgic (WATCH)

    Chinese company introduces unhappy leave employees can skip work when feeling down gcw

    Chinese company introduces ‘unhappy leave’, employees can skip work when feeling down

    Tum Bollywood star banogi Woman claiming to be Ravi Kishan's daughter shares 'promises' made (WATCH) snt

    'Tum Bollywood star banogi': Woman claiming to be Ravi Kishan's daughter shares 'promises' made (WATCH)

    PM Modi's savage response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Ek Jhatke Main Garibi Hata Dunga' goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi's savage response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Ek Jhatke Main Garibi Hata Dunga' goes viral (WATCH)

    Tennis Sumit Nagal reaches career-high ATP ranking of 80; Rohan Bopanna dethroned from No.1 doubles spot osf

    Sumit Nagal reaches career-high ATP ranking of 80; Rohan Bopanna dethroned from No.1 doubles spot

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon