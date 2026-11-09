Dozens of people, including children, sustained eye and burn injuries during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad and Chhatarpur, prompting urgent warnings about firecracker safety and the need for adult supervision during festivities.

Diwali Firecracker Injuries in Hyderabad

Firecracker mishaps during Diwali led to at least 32 people, mostly children, seeking treatment for eye injuries at the Government Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. Out of these cases, six patients were admitted. The remaining 26 were given medication and advised to return for follow-up treatment. Hospital RMO Dr Mohammad Ibrahim said two of the admitted patients are in critical condition and surgeries were being planned. "Please make sure that children do not burst firecrackers in the absence of elders, because most of the cases coming in are of children," he told ANI. He also urged people to burst crackers in open spaces and keep water nearby. In case of an eye injury, he advised washing the eye immediately with clean water, avoiding home treatment, and rushing to the nearest hospital, preferably an eye hospital.

AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain also reached the hospital and said the number of cases has risen compared to last year. "Doctors have informed me that the eyesight of one of those patients could not be restored. Compared to last year, the number of cases has increased this year. We request everyone to have a very prosperous Diwali and enjoy every bit of it, but please celebrate under the supervision of elders," he told ANI. Hussain pointed out that several victims were passersby. "Nearly half the cases here are of pedestrians who were simply walking along the road," he said, stating that flying debris and stones from exploding firecrackers struck their eyes. "Celebrate Diwali with enthusiasm and joy, but celebrate safely," Hussain said, urging people to celebrate under the supervision of elders.

Burn Injuries Reported in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, at least 35 people, including children, sustained burn injuries in separate incidents while bursting firecrackers during Diwali on Sunday and were admitted to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Dr Rajesh Mishra told ANI, "During the Diwali festival, we have received a significant number of cases involving burns from gunpowder and firecrackers. The patients include individuals of various ages, from children to the elderly, and all are currently undergoing treatment. Some patients have been discharged after initial first aid was administered. These incidents often stemmed from a lack of caution, either by the children themselves or their parents, while bursting firecrackers. So far, we have received approximately 35 to 40 patients." (ANI)

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