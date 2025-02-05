Mahakumbh evenings in Prayagraj to feature renowned artists: Dona Ganguly, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and more

Following Basant Panchami Snan, the 'Mahakumbh of Culture' resumes with a vibrant celebration of India's traditions. Renowned artists like Dona Ganguly, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sonal Mansingh, Suresh Wadkar, and Hariharan will grace the stage from February 7-10 at the Ganga Pandal.

Updated: Feb 5, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Following the auspicious Basant Panchami Snan on February 3, the ‘Mahakumbh of Culture’ (grand cultural festival) will resume on Thursday, bringing together the rich diversity of India's traditions. The Culture Department has completed all preparations for the main events at the Ganga Pandal, ensuring a spectacular celebration over the next four days.

Renowned artistes from across the country will grace the stage, adding vibrancy to the Mahakumbh evenings. The lineup includes Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly on February 7, veteran playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy on February 8, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and singer Suresh Wadkar on February 9, followed by the noted singer Hariharan on February 10. 

However, all cultural programs will be suspended from February 11 to 13 due to the sacred Magh Purnima Snan on February 12. 

Main events at Ganga Pandal

The Ganga Pandal will host a series of cultural performances from February 7 to 10, featuring renowned artists from different parts of India.

February 7:
Dona Ganguly (Kolkata) – Odissi Dance
Yogesh Gandharv & Abha Gandharv – Sufi Singing
Suma Sudhindra (Karnataka) – Classical Music
Dr. Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance

February 8:
Kavita Krishnamurthy & Dr. L. Subramaniam – Sugam Sangeet
Preeti Patel (Kolkata) – Manipuri Dance
Narendra Nath (West Bengal) – Sarod Performance
Dr. Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance

February 9:
Suresh Wadkar – Sugam Sangeet
Padma Shri Madhup Mudgal (Delhi) – Hindustani Classical Music
Sonal Mansingh (Delhi) – Odissi Dance
Dr. Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance

February 10:
Hariharan – Sugam Sangeet
Shubhda Varadkar (Mumbai) – Odissi Dance
Sudha (Tamil Nadu) – Carnatic Music

