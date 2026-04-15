A fire broke out in a building in Vadodara's Gotri area, with firefighting operations underway. This comes after a massive fire on April 6 at a scrap warehouse on Halol-Pavagadh Road, which required 12 fire tenders to douse the flames.

Fire in Vadodara's Gotri Area

A fire broke out in a building in the Gotri area of Vadodara, Gujarat, on Wednesday, officials said. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident, and operations to douse the flames are currently underway. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

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Earlier Blaze in Gujarat

Earlier, on April 6, a massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse located on Halol-Pavagadh Road in Gujarat. Speaking to ANI, a fire officer said, "Fire broke out in a scrap godown. Operations to douse the fire are underway. 12 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has caused thick smoke in the surrounding area." (ANI)