A fire broke out in an under-construction theatre at Delhi's Pacific Mall in Sarita Vihar on Saturday afternoon. No casualties or injuries were reported. The blaze was reportedly caused by thermocol catching fire during iron welding work.

A fire broke out in an under-construction theatre at the Pacific Mall in Sarita Vihar in Delhi. NO casualties or injuries have been reported. The incident was reported at around 12:20 PM on Saturday. Shortly after receiving the information, eight fire tenders rushed to the incident site to douse the fire.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Welding Work Caused Blaze, Says Fire Official

Delhi Fire Services Officer Yashwant Meena informed that the thermocol in the theatre caught fire during iron welding. He informed that because the theatre was under maintenance, there was no loss of life. "We recieved the call of fire at around 12:20 PM, after which a total of eight Delhi Fire Services vehicles reached the spot. The fire was at 4th floor after the thermocol caught fire while iron-bending. There was no one in that theatre, it was under maintenance, and so there were no injuries or loss of life," he said. Further information is awaited on the incident. (ANI)