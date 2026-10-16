A fire broke out in offices on the second floor of a building in Delhi's Kalkaji on Friday. Three water tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported, and cooling operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

Fire in Delhi's Kalkaji

A fire broke out in offices on the second floor of a building on the main road in Kalkaji in Delhi on Friday, with no casualties reported, according to the fire department.

The fire department received a call regarding the incident at around 10:31 am on October 16. Three water tenders and one multi-purpose combined fire rescue vehicle (MCFR) were dispatched to the spot. According to an update received from ADO Sarabjeet Singh at around 11:30 am, the fire was reported in offices on the second floor of the building near the restaurant. No casualties were reported, and cooling operations were underway. Further details are awaited.

Explosion in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh, a massive explosion ripped through a two-storey residential building in the Sarnath area, triggering its collapse and leaving at least three people injured, according to officials. The blast is suspected to have occurred at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating inside the densely populated residential locality. Upon receiving information about the incident near Purana Pul, senior administrative and police officials, along with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Fire Services, rushed to the spot to initiate search and rescue operations.

Boiler Blast in Gujarat

In a separate incident in Gujarat, four people were killed in a boiler explosion at Kovika Color Company in Chhatral GIDC, where a fire broke out on Thursday, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said. (ANI)