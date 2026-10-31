Tripura CM Manik Saha honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Agartala, praising the Iron Man of India for integrating princely states and strengthening the country's national unity, integrity, and solidarity.

CM Manik Saha Commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, describing him as a symbol of national unity, solidarity and integrity, and recalling his significant role in preserving India's unity after Independence. He made the remarks while inaugurating the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme marking Patel's 151st birth anniversary at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a shining symbol of national unity, solidarity and integrity. His outstanding contribution to maintaining the unity and integrity of the country after independence remains memorable. He was known as the Iron Man of India for his steadfastness," CM Saha said.

Events Marking Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Unity Run and Official Observances

The programme began with the reading of the pledge and the administration of the oath on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The Unity Run started from Swami Vivekananda Maidan and concluded at Umakanta Mini Stadium.

Speaking at the event, CM Saha said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had integrated 562 princely states into India between 1947 and 1949. "This difficult task was made possible by the strong and decisive steps taken by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," CM said.

Celebrating Unity in Diversity

The Chief Minister also said, "To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and honour the path shown by him, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas has been celebrated across the country since October 31, 2014. One of the objectives of celebrating this day is to strengthen national unity and inspire citizens to protect the integrity of the country."

"India is a vast and diverse country. Despite differences in language, culture, traditions and ways of life, the country upholds the identity of unity in diversity," he added. “Unity in this diversity is our strength. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to protect the unity and integrity of the country,” he further stated.

The Chief Minister called upon the people of the state to draw inspiration from the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and commit themselves to protecting the unity, solidarity and integrity of the country.

Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, MLA Antara Sarkar Deb, MLA Minarani Sarkar, Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Tapas Roy, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, and other senior officials were present at the event.