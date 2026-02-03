A fire erupted at cowsheds in Kehribal, Anantnag, with fire tenders on site to control the blaze. Details on injuries are awaited. Separately, a fire in the cellar of the Telangana State Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Jan 31 was contained.

Fire in Anantnag Cowsheds

A fire broke out at cowsheds in Kehribal, Anantnag, on Tuesday. Fire tenders have arrived on site, and efforts to douse the blaze are underway. There is no information about any injuries yet. Further details are awaited.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Blaze at Hyderabad Bus Bhavan

In a separate incident, on January 31, a fire erupted in the cellar of the Telangana State Bus Bhavan located at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad, officials said. Fire vehicles arrived at the scene and contained the fire. (ANI)