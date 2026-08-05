NC MLA Sajjad Shaheen criticizes the BJP, stating the abrogation of Article 370 has not ended militancy in J&K and demands statehood restoration. This contrasts with a CAG report showing economic growth and increased GSDP in the region.

NC MLA Questions BJP's Claims on Militancy

National Conference (NC) MLA Sajjad Shaheen on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its claims regarding Article 370, asserting that the constitutional change has not ended militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. Shaheen questioned the party's narrative, saying that if Article 370 had been responsible for promoting militancy, the deadly terror attack in Baisaran, Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, would not have taken place after its abrogation.

Speaking to ANI on the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, the NC MLA said, "The emotions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were played with. This state, which is called the crown of the country, was downgraded and converted into two Union Territories. The Government of India should fulfil the promise it made on the floor of the House to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The government has also given an affidavit in the Supreme Court promising to restore statehood. That promise should be fulfilled."

He also referred to the recent killing of two labourers in Kulgam and the shooting of a police personnel in broad daylight in Anantnag, arguing that such incidents show militancy remains a serious challenge.

The NC legislator alleged that the real objective behind the revocation of Article 370 was to weaken and disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said there was a clear gap between the government's promises and its actions.

Economic Growth Post-Abrogation, says CAG Report

Furthermore, Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) present sharply contrasting pictures, with the Indian Union Territory witnessing economic growth and infrastructure expansion, while PoJK continues to grapple with economic distress, political unrest and recurring protests.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Report on the Finances of the Union Territory for 2024-25, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded steady economic progress over the past five years. The Union Territory's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased from Rs 1.68 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs 2.62 lakh crore in 2024-25, while per capita income rose from Rs 1.01 lakh to Rs 1.55 lakh during the same period.

The report also points to a significant rise in developmental spending. Expenditure on Economic Services increased from Rs 14,842 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 23,257 crore in 2024-25, while spending on Social Services rose from Rs 21,964 crore to Rs 28,234 crore. The combined share of social and economic sector expenditure increased to 62 per cent of total expenditure in 2024-25, reflecting a greater emphasis on development-oriented sectors.

The CAG further noted that the ratio of total expenditure to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) declined from 37.66 per cent in 2020-21 to 31.45 per cent in 2024-25, indicating that the region's economy is becoming progressively less dependent on government spending as overall economic activity expands. (ANI)