A fire struck the Raheja Garden complex in Thane, leading to the successful rescue of 50 residents. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde confirmed zero casualties, while local authorities announced a ban on rocket-style fireworks to ensure safety.

Fire Incident at Raheja Garden Complex

A fire broke out on the 8th, 9th and 10th floors of the Raheja Garden residential complex in Thane, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also reached the site and inspected the situation.

Speaking about the incident, Shinde said the fire broke out at around 8 pm on Sunday and fire brigade personnel and the Tactical Disaster Response (TDR) team rescued 50 people by risking their lives. “A major fire broke out in the Raheja building at 8 o’clock. Our fire brigade personnel and TDR (Tactical Disaster Response) team acted with great courage; they risked their own lives to rescue people, successfully bringing 50 individuals to safety. The area was filled with smoke, and people were trapped by the fire," Shinde said.

Emergency Response and Safety Measures

He said residents were moved to the terrace and designated refuge areas as smoke and fire spread outside their homes. He said, "Since the fire and smoke were outside their homes, the responders first moved them to the terrace and into designated refuge areas. We were in constant communication with the residents, providing them with directions.”

Shinde further said drones were used to monitor the situation in real time and no casualties in the incident. “We also utilised drones, which provided us with real-time situational awareness, identifying where the fire was, where people were located, and determining the best places to move there. There were zero casualties," the Deputy CM said.

Official Coordination and New Restrictions

Meanwhile, District Collector Shrikrushna Panchal also arrived at the building and said the situation was brought under control through coordination among the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Target Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and other agencies. He said, “Today, an incident occurred in a building within the Raheja Gardens complex. Through excellent coordination between the TMC, TDRF, and other involved agencies, the situation was brought under control. The Deputy CM was also personally present, overseeing the entire operation and paying close attention to the rescue efforts.”

Panchal further said that, following fire-related incidents allegedly linked to the use of rockets during Diwali. “Furthermore, given that some fire-related incidents have occurred due to the use of rockets during Diwali, it has been decided to impose a ban on such rocket-style fireworks, effective from tomorrow. Fifty people were rescued from the building," the DM said. (ANI)