A fire broke out in an optical shop in Hyderabad's Bowenpally on Saturday. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties reported in the incident.

A fire broke out in an optical shop in Bowenpally, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Upon receiving information, two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties reported, and the cause of the fire and loss of assets are yet to be determined.

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According to a fire official, "A fire broke out in an optical shop today at 11:41 am. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties, and the cause of the fire and loss of assets are yet to be determined".

Further details are awaited.

Another recent fire incident

Earlier this month, a massive fire erupted near Vignan College under the Bachupally police station limits at Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. According to a fire official, no casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)