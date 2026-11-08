A fire broke out on the 17th floor of a 32-storey high-rise in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area. Firefighters controlled the blaze, and cooling operations are underway. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported following the incident.

Fire Incident in Lokhandwala High-Rise

A fire broke out on the 17th floor of a 32-storey high-rise building in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri West in Mumbai, civic and fire officials said on Sunday.

Response and Current Situation

According to officials, fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information regarding the blaze. Firefighters managed to douse the flames, and the fire has been completely brought under control. Cooling operations were subsequently undertaken.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)