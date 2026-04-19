A fire erupted at a bank in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, with no casualties reported yet. This incident comes days after a deadly blaze in Rohini's shanties on April 15, which claimed the lives of a family of three, including a two-year-old child.

Fire at bank in Ashok Vihar

A fire broke out at a bank in the Ashok Vihar area of northwest Delhi, prompting the deployment of three fire tenders to the spot, officials said.

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Fire department teams rushed to the location on Saturday after receiving the alert and began efforts to control the blaze.

No reports of injuries or casualties have been confirmed so far. Further details are awaited.

Recent deadly blaze in Rohini

Earlier, on April 15, a fire broke out in a cluster of shanties in the Rohini area of Delhi, leaving three members of a family, including a two-year-old child, dead, officials said.

The deceased include a husband, his wife, and their toddler daughter. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after intense efforts.

According to officials, the fire originated in a 400-square-yard plot where plastic scrap was stored, and multiple shanties had been erected. Narrow lanes in the area prevented large fire tenders from reaching the immediate site of the incident.

The Fire Department recovered all three bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Officials from the fire services, local police, Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), and the electricity department were present at the spot. Relief and rescue operations were carried out. (ANI)