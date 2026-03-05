Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh called Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha entry a 'BJP strategy'. Kumar filed his nomination in the presence of Amit Shah, who praised his tenure as a 'golden chapter' for Bihar's development and corruption-free governance.

'BJP's Political Strategy': Congress

Reacting to Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha entry, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Thursday said it is Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) strategy. Speaking to ANI, he says, "Even during the election campaign, we used to say that it could be understood from the BJP's political strategy... Under the same political process, he is also being sent to the Rajya Sabha."

Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House.

'Will Continue to Work for Developed Bihar': Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, who has served as Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister for over two decades, earlier announced that he would be heading to the Rajya Sabha and would file his nomination in the current election cycle. The 75-year-old also said that the new Cabinet would have his full support. "I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Amit Shah Hails Nitish's Tenure as 'Golden Chapter'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's tenure as Bihar Chief Minister as a "golden chapter" in the state's history and welcomed his return to national politics as he filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha election. Amit Shah emphasised the "glorious" tenure of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar during which he made significant contributions to Bihar's progress.

"Bihar's CM also filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. With this, after a long gap, he will once again enter national politics as a Rajya Sabha MP. Nitish Kumar served as CM of Bihar from 2005 until now. His tenure was truly glorious. This tenure will be written as a golden chapter in Bihar's history, shaping the entire gamut of Bihar's development... Throughout his long career as an MLA, MP, Chief Minister, and Union Minister, his kurta was never stained. His entire life was free from corruption charges," he said.

Rajya Sabha Election Schedule

The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. The notification will be issued on February 26, commencing the election process. The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. (ANI)