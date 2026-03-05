BJP MLA Arvind Bellad claimed CM Siddaramaiah is likely to resign post the Budget Session, making way for DK Shivakumar. He also criticized the Congress govt for no new government appointments, corruption, and a decline in the state's GSDP rank.

BJP MLA Arvind Bellad on Thursday claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might resign after the Budget Session and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will take over as the new Chief Minister of the state. While speaking to the reporters, he slammed the Congress government, stating that it has not appointed any government employee in the past three years. The appointments, which were approved by the finance department has also not been made.

"This is a very, very big issue in the state of Karnataka today. In the last three years, the Congress government has not gone ahead and appointed a single government employee. They are not notified of a single new job vacancy. Whatever existing vacancies which were announced earlier, where the finance department has already given permission, even those appointments, the Congress government is not going ahead and doing those appointments..." he said.

Speaking on the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) scandals, he said that the issues are not being addressed by the Congress. "Along with that, there's a huge corruption scandal which is erupting in KPSC. Regarding this question paper scandal and other scandals, on the floor of the assembly, we had already discussed in detail. And that time, the government and the chief minister assured that he will address the issue. But even today, that issue is not addressed..." he stated.

Bellad further underlined that the state is not heading towards growth, stating that, according to the Gross State Domestic Product, Karnataka skipped from No. 2 to No. 4 "If we talk about job creation in the private sector, the economy of the state should be good. There should be growth. But in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), the position of the state has skipped from No. 2 to No. 4. This means that the new industries which are to come to our state are not coming. And the existing industries, their growth is not happening," he said.

The BJP MP stressed that he will question the governemnt on the increasing gap between the Old Mysore-Karnataka and the rest of Karnataka. "The huge number of scams which the government has done, we will talk about those scams. Our North Karnataka Govind Raju report has come. According to the report, the difference between North and South, the difference between Old Mysore-Karnataka and the rest of Karnataka, has increased even more. What is the government doing to reduce that gap? We will talk about that issue. So, there are many different issues. We will talk about them..." he said.

Speaking on the power tussle for the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, Bellad stated that, as per the information he is hearing, CM Siddaramaiah is most likely to resign after the Budget Session, and Dy CM Shivakumar will take over as the Chief Minister of the state. "According to what I am getting to hear, according to that, Siddharmaiah will give his resignation after the budget. And a new Chief Minister will come to Karnataka. Shivakumar will come," he said.