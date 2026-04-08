Govt sources clarify an FIR on an FSSAI info leak isn't against the media. The FIR targets unnamed persons to find who leaked confidential data from an ongoing internal inquiry, aiming to protect the investigation's integrity from sabotage.

FIR Targets Leakers, Not Media, Clarify Sources

Government sources have clarified that the recent FIR lodged with the Delhi Police in connection with the leakage of information of an inquiry conducted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is not aimed at silencing the media, but for identifying those responsible for leaking confidential information from FSSAI.

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The sources said the FIR, registered against "unnamed" persons, does not target any individual journalist or outlet. Instead, it aims to trace the culprit believed to be behind the unauthorised release of sensitive data from FSSAI's office.

Ongoing FSSAI Inquiry Data Leaked

Officials also revealed that FSSAI had itself initiated a suo motu inquiry into recruitment-related complaints, which is still underway. The final report has not yet been submitted. However, portions of the ongoing inquiry are suspected to have been leaked by certain individuals to some social media handles.

Efforts to Safeguard Investigation Integrity

According to sources, such leaks compromise the integrity of the process of investigation by alerting potential wrongdoers before the report is finalised and necessary action is considered.

Delhi Police, upon detecting the dissemination of inquiry-related information by some online platforms, has begun acting in accordance with the law.

The investigation, officials emphasised, is focused on safeguarding the inquiry's credibility and ensuring that those attempting to sabotage it are held accountable. The source further clarified that such leakages jeopardise the investigation process. Delhi Police had registered an FIR against some unidentified individuals over alleged unauthorised circulation of FSSAI documents. (ANI)