The Flag Foundation of India (FFOI) on Saturday honoured the victorious Indian women's cricket team for the visually impaired at an event marking the 22nd anniversary of the Supreme Court judgment that democratised the use of the Indian National Flag.

FFOI's Mission and Inspiration

Speaking on the occasion, FFOI President Naveen Jindal said that their endeavour is to popuralise the practice of using the national flag and encourage people take inspiration from it and dedicate themselves to the progress of the country. "We fought a long legal battle from 1994 to 2004, and I am grateful to our judiciary through which we secured the right to showcase our national pride, the flag every day. At the Flag Foundation, our effort is to popularise this practice, encouraging others to display the country's flag and take inspiration," he said.

He also lauded the achievements of the women's blind team, saying that these are inspiring and show that "if there is courage, everything is possible".

Marking National Flag Milestones

According to a FFOI release, the programme highlighted key milestones in the national flag movement -- 30 years of the Delhi High Court judgment, two decades since the parliamentary amendment, and the pivotal role played by the judiciary and Members of Parliament in upholding citizens' right to proudly display the Tricolour.

Speakers underlined FFOI's nationwide efforts to promote respectful flag usage across the country, from Rezang La and Kargil in Ladakh to Port Blair in the South, and from Bumla and Nathula in the East to Munna Bao and Kutch in the West, including the installation of the 200th monumental national flag at Imphal, the release said.

A Symbol of Unity and Excellence

Naveen Jindal also said that the national flag is the "most powerful symbol of our unity and democracy". "By honouring these outstanding women athletes today, we reaffirm that the national flag belongs equally to every Indian and inspires excellence beyond barriers of ability or circumstance," he said.

Indian women's cricket team for the visually impaired also played a friendly game of cricket with FFOI President, the release said.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The afternoon gathering hosted at Jindal House was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Minister of Environment Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Savitri Jindal and Shallu Jindal, former CJIs VN Khare and UU Lalit, the release said. Former union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy was also among those present.

Future Goals and Vision

FFOI reiterated its future goals, including recognition of January 23 as National Flag Day, promoting flag education among children, and encouraging respectful disposal and recycling of worn-out flags.

Flag Foundation of India is a non-profit organisation dedicated to democratising the Indian National Flag. Through the installation of monumental flags and nationwide awareness campaigns, FFOI seeks to foster a spirit of nationalism and pride among all Indian citizens, the release said. (ANI)