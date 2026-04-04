Shashi Tharoor voiced skepticism about the Centre's withdrawal of the FCRA Amendment Bill, calling the move untrustworthy. He warned it could be reintroduced, vowing the opposition would block any amendment harmful to religious minorities.

Tharoor Doubts Centre's Motives

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday expressed doubts over the Centre's reported withdrawal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, saying the government's move "cannot be fully trusted."

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Speaking to ANI in Nilambur, Tharoor said, "The Centre's reported withdrawal of the FCRA Amendment Bill cannot be fully trusted. The urgency with which the central government is attempting to introduce changes to the FCRA is difficult to understand. There is a possibility of the bill being reintroduced when Parliament reconvenes on the 16th."

Tharoor added that the opposition will remain vigilant, stressing, "The opposition will not allow the passage of any amendment that creates anxiety among religious minorities."

Opposition Protests 'Draconian Law'

On Wednesday, opposition MPs protested at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, demanding the withdrawal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, citing concerns that the proposed changes could create uncertainty and anxiety among NGOs and religious minority groups across the country.

Congress MP Hibi Eden called it a "draconian law" that could affect minorities and NGOs across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Eden said, "It is a draconian law which will hamper the interests of not just the minorities but many NGOs running in India...We will strongly condemn and object, and demand withdrawal of this bill."

Congress MP Dharamvir Gandhi said,"...We are against it. It should be an impartial decision which benefits all sections of society; it cannot be selective."

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran said, "It is not the question of Christian or any particular community. It is a planned agenda on the part of the BJP to take away the privileges and rights of the minorities..."

About the FCRA Bill

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has been listed for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The FCRA Bill, 2026, was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 25 and seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, and is aimed at enhancing the transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in India. (ANI)