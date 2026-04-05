DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai criticised the FCRA amendments, alleging they target Christian groups. Opposition MPs protested the bill, calling it 'draconian'. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the changes, assuring they are for transparency.

DMK slams FCRA amendments, alleges anti-minority agenda

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Sunday criticised proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), alleging that the changes have been made solely to make things difficult for Christian organisations. He further claimed that these amendments aim to usurp the community's property. Speaking to ANI, the DMK spokesperson alleged that the BJP government has always been against the interests of minorities. "The changes to the FCRA bill have been made solely to make things more difficult for all Christian organisations. An attempt has been made to usurp their property. This has been done solely to cause them pain. This BJP government has always been against the minorities... Our CM MK Stalin has criticised it, and we will fight it..." said Annadurai.

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The FCRA Bill, 2026, was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 25 and seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, and is aimed at enhancing the transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in India.

Opposition protests 'draconian' bill

Following the passage of the bill, opposition MPs protested at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, demanding the withdrawal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, citing concerns that the proposed changes could create uncertainty and anxiety among NGOs and religious minority groups across the country.

Congress MP Hibi Eden called it a "draconian law" that could affect minorities and NGOs across the country. Speaking to ANI, Eden said, "It is a draconian law which will hamper the interests of not just the minorities but many NGOs running in India...We will strongly condemn and object, and demand withdrawal of this bill."

Government refutes allegations, defends amendments

However, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the proposed amendments to the FCRA Bill, alleging that "lies" were being spread by the Congress and Communist parties in Keralam about the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. He further added that the BJP does not intend to work against any religion or caste.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Rijiju said, "We have had discussions with Christian missionaries in Keralam, and we have heard their concerns. We need to work together through questioning and dialogue. We have heard all the concerns, and we have clarified the lies spread by the Congress and Communist parties in Keralam that the government's intentions are not to work against any religion or caste. If the Communists and Congress continue to spread lies, we will expose them."

He clarified that only illegal FCRA accounts would be impacted by the proposed changes. "I am the Minority Affairs Minister. Before PM Modi became the prime minister, the minorities in the country were being ignored. Congress used to treat the minorities, particularly the Muslim community, as its vote bank. The micro minorities are also being given due importance under our govt. I want to tell the Muslim community that Congress is treating their community as a vote bank, which is harmful for Muslims. Why should they become a vote bank of one party? We are for everybody. Only the illegal FCRA accounts will be affected," Rijiju said.