Union Minister Kiren Rijiju assured that the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, will support genuine NGOs and won't harm lawful ones, including Christian groups. He said the bill, currently on hold, targets illegal outfits misusing foreign funds.

Rijiju's Assurance to Genuine NGOs

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday assured that the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, will support only genuine non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and will not adversely affect lawful entities, including those run by the Christian community. Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, Rijiju said the bill is aimed at curbing illegal organisations misusing foreign funds or acting against India's interests. He emphasised that consultations with church leaders in Kerala have already taken place to provide clear assurances.

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Speaking to the reporters in Thrissur, Rijiju said, "The Christian community need not worry at all. I have assured them that our proposed FCRA amendment bill will only help and support the good NGOs, and it will only target those illegal organisations that are working against India's interests and those who are illegally funding money for wrongful purposes. So the good organisations need not worry, especially the Christian organisations."

Bill on Hold for Further Consultations

He further clarified that the FCRA amendment bill is currently on hold and that the state BJP unit would be called to Delhi after the elections for detailed consultations. "I want to give them full assurance that it will not harm genuine organisations. And yesterday I met all the church leaders, senior leaders in Kerala, and I have assured them. Now the FCRA bill is on hold, and we are going to discuss more. I will call our state unit BJP team to Delhi after the election," he added.

Key Provisions of the Amendment

The Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting."

Countering Opposition's 'Lies'

A day earlier, Rijiju said the government is prepared to expose what he described as "lies" being spread by the Congress and Communist parties in Keralam about the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. He added that discussions have been held with Christian missionaries in the state to address their concerns through dialogue. (ANI)