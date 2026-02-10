FCI's recognized employee union, BKNKS, has started a nationwide 'Black Fortnight' protest against management delays. They warn of intensified agitation. Separately, the Allahabad HC questioned the UP govt on withdrawing age relaxation for Home Guards.

FCI Employees Launch 'Black Fortnight' Protest

The Bhartiya Khadya Nigam Karamchari Sangh (BKNKS), the sole recognized union of Food Corporation of India (FCI) employees, has launched a nationwide "Black Fortnight" protest from February 10 to February 23, against the persistent delay and alleged arbitrariness of the EP Division in resolving long-pending workmen-related issues.

As part of the protest, demonstrations were held on Monday, led by the General Secretary of BKNKS, at the Regional Office in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, as well as at all FCI offices and depots nationwide. Employees raised slogans against the FCI Headquarters management during their lunch break, expressing strong resentment over years of neglect and unnecessary delays in addressing their legitimate demands. The union clarified that the agitation is peaceful and non-disruptive. Employees are wearing black badges and holding symbolic demonstrations while ensuring that food grain procurement, storage, and distribution operations remain completely unaffected.

BKNKS stated that despite repeated representations and ample opportunities for dialogue, the EP Division has failed to resolve several critical issues concerning workmen, leading to growing frustration among employees. The union further warned that if no positive outcome emerges within 14 days, the agitation will be intensified in a phased and democratic manner. In such a scenario, BKNKS asserted that any disruption in food grain supply will rest solely with the FCI Management, as the union has already provided sufficient time for dialogue and resolution.

Allahabad High Court Questions UP Govt on Age Relaxation

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and the Police Recruitment Board regarding the sudden withdrawal of a three-year age relaxation granted to Home Guard candidates in the constable recruitment process. The court has scheduled February 12 as the next hearing date in this matter.

Counsel for the petitioners informed the court that the matter pertained to the direct recruitment of 32,679 constables and equivalent posts. On January 5, 2026, the state government granted a three-year relaxation to the upper age limit for candidates in the Home Guard category. Following this decision, a large number of Home Guard candidates completed their applications.

However, on January 22, 2026, the Police Recruitment Board abruptly withdrew the age relaxation, rendering many Home Guard candidates ineligible to apply. It was argued that, once the state government had decided to grant age relaxation and candidates had applied on that basis, the Recruitment Board's sudden withdrawal of the relaxation was arbitrary and unconstitutional. The petitioners argued that changing the rules mid-recruitment is unjust and violates candidates' legitimate rights. (ANI)