West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Centre, asserting that her government "does not need any assistance" and "will continue to run all welfare schemes independently". She also reiterated her strong opposition to the NRC and CAA, declaring that "Bengal would never allow detention camps".

'We will run schemes ourselves'

Addressing a public meeting, Banerjee said, "We do not need any help from the Centre; we are running all schemes ourselves. The day before yesterday, they (the Centre) served a notice asking us to submit the quarterly labour budget by December 6. But I want to say that your notice has no value. Bengal will run the 100 days' work programme on its own."

'No NRC, no CAA in Bengal'

The Chief Minister further pledged to defend democratic values and said, "There will not be any detention camp in Bengal. No NRC, no CAA, we will never accept them. We will save democracy and save Bengal."

Slams Centre over MGNREGA funds

Criticising the central government over the suspension of MGNREGA funds, the Chief Minister added that she had met PM Modi and other leaders, but they had "not responded so far". "They stopped funds for 100 days of work. I personally met the Prime Minister and other leaders, and we appealed to resume the funds. From the lower court to the higher court, all ordered to start 100 days' work, but they have still not responded," she said.

Accuses BJP of divisive politics

Banerjee also accused the BJP-led government of attempting to divide communities for electoral gains. "They are trying to divide minorities to get benefits in the vote," she said, while defending her government's welfare measures. "I am purchasing votes like the BJP? No, I am not doing drama before polls. What they did in Bihar, giving Rs 10,000 to a few people, we have been providing Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 for the last five years. Our government has also reopened tea gardens in North Bengal," she asserted.

Condemns Assam's 'illegal' notice

The Chief Minister further condemned Assam's notice to people from Bengal, calling it "totally illegal". She also mentioned that the state government had successfully brought back 32 Indian fishermen who had inadvertently crossed into Bangladesh, along with a woman and her child who were repatriated through the Malda border.

'Centre disrespected national icons'

Emphasising Bengal's cultural pride, Banerjee accused the Centre of disrespecting national icons. "You did not give minimum respect for Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who wrote Jana Gana Mana. Only lectures," she said.

(ANI)