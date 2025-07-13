The FBI has arrested BKI-linked Indian fugitive Pavittar Singh Batala and seven others in California. Weapons, ammunition and cash were seized. Batala is wanted in India and faces extradition for terrorism-linked crimes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Pavittar Singh Batala, a most-wanted Indian fugitive linked to the Khalistani terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). He was reportedly arrested in California, along with seven others of Indian origin, as part of a major operation targeting violent gangs in the United States.

The operation was part of the FBI's Summer Heat campaign, which aims to stop gang violence and bring safety back to American communities.

Arms, cash, suspects seized in raids

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the FBI's AGNET Unit led the crackdown, supported by SWAT teams from local police departments. The agencies carried out five planned searches across the county. During the raids, officers found:

Five handguns, including a fully automatic Glock

One assault rifle

Hundreds of bullets and high-capacity magazines

Over $15,000 in cash

Videos of the arrests and the seized items have been shared by the Sheriff's Office. Full list of the eight arrested individuals includes:

Pavittar Singh Batala (prime suspect)

Dilpreet Singh

Arshpreet Singh

Amritpal Singh

Vishal

Gurtaj Singh

Manpreet Randhawa

Sarabjit Singh

All of them are now in San Joaquin County Jail. They face multiple felony charges, including kidnapping, torture, false imprisonment, conspiracy to commit crime, preventing or threatening witnesses, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and making terror threats.

Scroll to load tweet…

Batala's link to Babbar Khalsa and arms smuggling

Pavittar Singh Batala is known to Indian authorities for his ties to the banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International. In June, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) named him in a chargesheet along with Jatinder Joti and designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa. According to Indian officials:

Joti was helping supply illegal firearms to Punjab-based gangsters.

Batala was one of the main handlers on the ground.

They used encrypted apps and virtual numbers to stay hidden.

The group was working under the direction of ISI-linked handler Rinda Sandhu, the NIA has said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Extradition process has begun

Indian agencies are now working with USauthorities to bring Batala back to India to face trial. Since he has an active Interpol Red Corner Notice against him, legal steps for his extradition are already in motion.

Sources say Indian officials are hopeful of Batala's early return as part of the growing cooperation between Indian and American agencies on anti-terror investigations.

FBI's 'Summer Heat' mission targets violent gangs

The arrests reportedly came under a new campaign called Summer Heat, launched by the FBI to go after violent criminals and gangs across the US. A statement from the Sheriff's Office said, "This takedown was part of the FBI's Summer Heat initiative, a nationwide effort targeting violent offenders and gang members who terrorize our communities. Summer Heat reflects the director's commitment to crush crime and restore safety."

(With inputs from agencies)