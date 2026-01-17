Fawzia Rahman, Assam's first RJ and a popular All India Radio anchor, died at 84 following a brain stroke. Known as Effie, she was celebrated for her Western music programmes on AIR Dibrugarh and her extraordinary voice from the 1970s to 1990s.

Fawzia Rahman (Effie), retired staff artist cum programme executive of All India Radio (AIR), Dibrugarh, passed away on Friday at the age of 84. She had been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati following a brain stroke.

A Celebrated Career

Fawzia Rahman was one of the most popular anchors of Western music programmes aired by All India Radio, Dibrugarh, from the 1970s to the 1990s, and was known as the first RJ of the state. She completed her education at Pine Mount School, Shillong, and later pursued Senior Cambridge at St. Mary's School, Shillong. As an anchor, she was widely admired for her extraordinary voice and presentation, cutting across all sections of society. Music lovers and artists are deeply shaken by her demise. Fondly known as Effie among her many followers, she enjoyed immense popularity throughout her career.

Personal Life

Fawzia Rahman was the wife of the late Dr Alfred Rahman, former Vice Principal of Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, and survived by her younger daughter, Fariyal Rahman, and daughter-in-law, Zeenat. Her eldest son, Arfin Rahman, expired earlier in 2020. (ANI)