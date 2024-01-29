Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fatwa against Chief Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi for attending Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya

    A fatwa has been issued against Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization (AIIO), for attending the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the grand temple in Ayodhya.

    Fatwa against Chief Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi for attending Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    A fatwa has been issued against Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization (AIIO), in the aftermath of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The fatwa, issued on behalf of Mufti Sabir Hussaini, comes just days after Imam Ilyasi attended the significant ceremony on January 22.

    Reports indicate that the fatwa not only targets Imam Ilyasi but also urges other clerics in India to take action against him for his participation in the consecration ceremony. The event at Ayodhya marked a historic moment as the temple site had been a longstanding point of contention between Hindus and Muslims.

    Imam Ilyasi, facing criticism from various quarters for his decision to attend the ceremony, has expressed his intent to challenge the fatwa. Defending his stance, he emphasized that as he is not residing in a Muslim-majority country, the fatwa does not apply to him. 

    Additionally, Imam Ilyasi announced that he has informed Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi police commissioner about the situation, calling for a meeting of all Imams to address the matter.

    A fatwa, in Islamic tradition, is a ruling on a point of Islamic law issued by a recognized authority.

    Imam Ilyasi, known for his role as the Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, stated that his primary responsibility is to spread the message of love and harmony. He also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting a 'message of unity,' declaring that the nation comes first and emphasizing the significance of humanity as the primary religion.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 What is the harm if everyone in family knows mobile phone password asks PM Modi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 'What is the harm if everyone knows mobile phone password?' asks PM Modi

    Kerala: Centre orders state govt to deploy CRPF security for Raj Bhavan, Governor rkn

    Kerala: Centre orders state govt to deploy CRPF security for Raj Bhavan, Governor

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 If you keep scrolling through reels you lose out on sleep PM Modi to students watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 'If you keep scrolling through reels, you lose out on sleep...' PM Modi to students

    Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

    Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

    Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Something has saved me Rishabh Pant to relive horrific crash night ahead of IPL 2024 return (WATCH) snt

    'Something has saved me': Rishabh Pant to relive horrific crash night ahead of IPL 2024 return (WATCH)

    Rome to Hungary: 7 cities founded by the Romans ATG

    Rome to Hungary: 7 cities founded by the Romans

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 What is the harm if everyone in family knows mobile phone password asks PM Modi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 'What is the harm if everyone knows mobile phone password?' asks PM Modi

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 7 standout quotes by PM Modi AJR

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 7 standout quotes by PM Modi

    The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth to drop on Netflix RKK

    'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth' to drop on Netflix

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon