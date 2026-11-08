Following the autopsy of murdered activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, his father has made an emotional plea for the youth of Punjab to renounce drugs this Diwali as a tribute to his son's sacrifice in the ongoing fight against the state's drug menace.

Slain Activist's Father Calls For A Drug-Free Punjab

Following the completion of the post-mortem examination of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota at PGIMER Chandigarh, his father, Bhim Singh, on Sunday made an impassioned appeal to the youth of Punjab, urging them to mark this Diwali by taking a solemn pledge to completely renounce drugs and eradicate the menace from the state.

Announcing that the last rites will be performed in Mansa on the day of Diwali between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM, Bhim Singh said the cremation was deliberately scheduled on the festival so that the youth could unite, pay tribute to his son's sacrifice, and resolve never to consume intoxicants again.

Details Of The Last Rites

His father, Bhim Singh, stated that the mortal remains would be transported to Mansa early tomorrow morning and the last rites would be performed on the day of Diwali. Speaking to reporters after leaving PGIMER Chandigarh, Bhim Singh said, "The postmortem has been completed. We will depart from here for Mansa with the body at 5:00 AM tomorrow. First, we will take him to his home. Then, tomorrow—on the day of Diwali itself—between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM, the cremation of Sardar Parvinder Singh Khalsa, alias 'Jhota', will take place."

Appeal To The Youth

Issuing an emotional appeal to the youth of Punjab, his father urged them to take a solemn pledge against drug addiction as a tribute to the activist. "I have a request for the people of Punjab, especially the youth: my dear young ones, the cremation has been scheduled for Diwali so that all the youth of Punjab may take a solemn pledge—that from this moment forward, we will never consume any drugs. Let us create history this Diwali; let us ensure that after Parvinder Singh’s cremation, not a single young person in Punjab uses drugs. We must renounce drugs and completely eradicate them from Punjab," Bhim Singh said.

Parvinder Singh Jhota, an activist known for leading campaigns against the drug menace in the state, was shot dead in Mansa. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has re-registered the murder case and launched a thorough investigation into the killing. His body was brought to PGIMER Chandigarh for an autopsy as part of the legal and investigative proceedings.

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