Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) is setting up a new 336-acre Medical Device Park in Nagalpar, Rajkot. It aims to create an integrated ecosystem with plug-and-play infra to boost medical device manufacturing and exports.

Gujarat is strengthening its push to emerge as a major hub for medical device manufacturing with the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) announcing a new, sector-specific Medical Device Park at Nagalpar in Rajkot district. Spread over 336 acres, the park is envisioned as an integrated ecosystem supporting the entire value chain, from research and product development to testing, manufacturing and global exports.

Officials said the upcoming park will cater to India's fast-growing medical device sector by offering plug-and-play infrastructure and industry-focused facilities. The initiative aligns with Gujarat's broader strategy to attract high-value manufacturing investments and reinforce its leadership in sunrise sectors.

Strategic Location and Connectivity

The Nagalpar site has been strategically selected for its strong connectivity. It is located close to key ports such as Pipavav (125 km), Kandla (198 km) and Mundra (243 km), enabling efficient export logistics. Rajkot Airport provides air connectivity to major cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, while the park lies just 9 km from National Highway-27, linking it to Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Delhi.

Advanced Infrastructure and Facilities

The park will feature ready-to-use utilities designed for medical device manufacturers. These include a proposed water supply system with a capacity of 3.5 million litres per day, dedicated solid waste management facilities, a sewage treatment plant, and land earmarked for a 66 KV substation to ensure uninterrupted power.

A common warehouse and logistics centre is also planned to support supply chain efficiency.

Vibrant Gujarat to Showcase Investment Opportunities

The announcement comes ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) scheduled to be held in Rajkot in January 2026. The conference is expected to serve as a key platform to attract domestic and global investors to the new medical device ecosystem.

Leveraging Rajkot's established base in orthopaedic and surgical device manufacturing, VGRC will highlight investment opportunities across the Kutch and Saurashtra regions in sectors such as engineering, ports and logistics, and agro and food processing.

State officials said VGRC will facilitate investor-government engagement, land allotments and partnerships, positioning Gujarat at the forefront of India's medical device manufacturing growth.