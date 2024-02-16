Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Farmers protest 2.0: Elderly farmer protesting at Shambhu border dies of heart attack

    Following the directive, officials facilitated the swift transfer of the patients to the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, where they were admitted for treatment. Both patients are reported to be in stable condition.

    Farmers protest 2.0: Elderly farmer protesting at Shambhu border dies of heart attack AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    In a tragic turn of events, a 70-year-old farmer, Gyan Singh from Gurdaspur district, lost his life on Friday (February 16) morning while participating in the ongoing protests at the Shambhu barrier on the Punjab-Haryana border. The farmer was swiftly rushed to the civil hospital in Rajpura and later referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where he succumbed to a massive heart attack within half an hour of treatment.

    Simultaneously, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu displayed prompt action by ordering the airlift of two individuals in need of urgent medical attention from the remote region of Dodra Kwar in Shimla district.

    Congress' bank accounts frozen ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, alleges Ajay Maken

    Among those airlifted were six-year-old Shraddha and 54-year-old Pramod Kumar.

    The CM's helicopter departed from Dodra Kwar at 8.30 am, reaching Annadale by 9.10 am, carrying the two patients and their attendants.

    Following the directive, officials facilitated the swift transfer of the patients to the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, where they were admitted for treatment. Both patients are reported to be in stable condition.

    Wheelchair unavailable, 80-yr-old Air India passenger walks for 1km at Mumbai airport, dies of cardiac arrest

    Meanwhile, Delhi Police has heightened security measures and placed the national capital on high alert. The security arrangements include the placement of barricades in key areas, potentially affecting traffic flow throughout the city.

    Delhi Police officials stated that barricades have been erected in central areas leading to Parliament and other sensitive locations, emphasizing an extra vigilance in these regions. While traffic movement is allowed at the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh, other parts of the city may experience disruptions due to the security measures in place.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces state's first sea-ambulance facility for aid of fishermen vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces state's first sea-ambulance facility for aid of fishermen

    Tejashwi Yadav takes Congress leader rahul gandhi for a drive in a jeep wrangler see photos gcw

    Tejashwi Yadav takes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a drive in a Jeep Wrangler | See Photos

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, 2A construction to be completed by June 2026, says CM vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, 2A construction to be completed by June 2026, says CM

    Explained: What is KARE, the new scheme for rare diseases by Kerala health department? anr

    Explained: What is KARe, the new scheme for rare diseases by Kerala health department?

    Congress bank accounts frozen ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, alleges Ajay Maken cw

    Congress' bank accounts frozen ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, alleges Ajay Maken

    Recent Stories

    Poacher screening: Kartik Aaryan, Radhika Apte grace the event in their best attires RKK

    'Poacher screening': Kartik Aaryan, Radhika Apte grace the event in their best attires

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris RBA

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris

    Maximizing Tax Benefits with Section 80D: A Comprehensive Guide to Family Health Insurance in 2024

    Maximizing Tax Benefits with Section 80D: A Comprehensive Guide to Family Health Insurance in 2024

    Factors to consider before applying for personal loan rkn

    Factors to consider before applying for personal loan

    The Integration of ABHA Card in Medical Insurance: Revolutionising Healthcare Access in 2024

    The Integration of ABHA Card in Medical Insurance: Revolutionising Healthcare Access in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon