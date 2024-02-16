Farmers protest 2.0: Elderly farmer protesting at Shambhu border dies of heart attack

Following the directive, officials facilitated the swift transfer of the patients to the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, where they were admitted for treatment. Both patients are reported to be in stable condition.

In a tragic turn of events, a 70-year-old farmer, Gyan Singh from Gurdaspur district, lost his life on Friday (February 16) morning while participating in the ongoing protests at the Shambhu barrier on the Punjab-Haryana border. The farmer was swiftly rushed to the civil hospital in Rajpura and later referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where he succumbed to a massive heart attack within half an hour of treatment.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu displayed prompt action by ordering the airlift of two individuals in need of urgent medical attention from the remote region of Dodra Kwar in Shimla district.

Among those airlifted were six-year-old Shraddha and 54-year-old Pramod Kumar.

The CM's helicopter departed from Dodra Kwar at 8.30 am, reaching Annadale by 9.10 am, carrying the two patients and their attendants.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has heightened security measures and placed the national capital on high alert. The security arrangements include the placement of barricades in key areas, potentially affecting traffic flow throughout the city.

Delhi Police officials stated that barricades have been erected in central areas leading to Parliament and other sensitive locations, emphasizing an extra vigilance in these regions. While traffic movement is allowed at the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh, other parts of the city may experience disruptions due to the security measures in place.