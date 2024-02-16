Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wheelchair unavailable, 80-yr-old Air India passenger walks for 1km at Mumbai airport, dies of cardiac arrest

    In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old man, who had arrived on an Air India flight from New York with his wife, died at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. There was only one wheelchair available for the aged couple.

    Wheelchair unavailable 80-year-old Air India passenger walks for 1km dies of heart attack at Mumbai airport gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    A senior citizen passenger, who had requested for wheelchair assistance on an Air India flight from New York to Mumbai, passed away after collapsing due to a heart attack.  The incident happened on February 12th as the traveler was going through immigration with his wheelchair-bound wife.

    The couple had pre-booked wheelchairs but only the wife received one, as per media reports. The man was walking alongside his wife and as they reached the immigration counter, he collapsed due to a heart attack.

    "Unfortunately, on February 12, 2024, one of our visitors traveling from New York to Mumbai became unwell while going through immigration with his wheelchair-using wife. We had asked the customer to wait until he was given wheelchair assistance due to the high demand for wheelchairs, but he chose to walk with his spouse instead. As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away'', Air India spokesperson said.

    The deceased, identified as an Indian-origin US passport holder, was travelling in economy class on Air India flight AI-116 from New York to Mumbai.

    The flight was supposed to land in Mumbai at 11:30am but was reportedly delayed and landed at 2:10pm. In early February this year, a wheelchair-bound woman was asked to stand up by airport staff in Kolkata. This incident happened during security clearance at the airport.
     

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-367 16 February 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-367 16 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala-Centre talks over borrowing limit inconclusive anr

    Kerala-Centre talks over borrowing limit inconclusive

    Bharat Bandh on February 16: Are banks operational today gcw

    Bharat Bandh on February 16: Are banks operational today?

    Karnataka Budget 2024: What's in it for Bengaluru? vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: What’s in it for Bengaluru?

    Kerala police warns against theft by scrap dealers anr

    Kerala police warns against theft by scrap dealers

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC aim to reverse fortunes in southern derby osf

    ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC aim to reverse fortunes in southern derby

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-367 16 February 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-367 16 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this

    Kerala-Centre talks over borrowing limit inconclusive anr

    Kerala-Centre talks over borrowing limit inconclusive

    7 stunning places to visit in India this March gcw eai

    7 stunning places to visit in India this March

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon