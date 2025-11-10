Haryana minister Anil Vij called the recovery of 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate from Faridabad a 'very serious matter'. Two accused, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, were arrested in a joint operation by J&K and Haryana Police.

Guilty Will Not Be Spared: Anil Vij

Haryana's energy, transport and labour minister Anil Vij, on Monday, turned the recovery of 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate from Faridabad is a "very serious matter" and vowed that those responsible "will not be spared", as investigations continue into the incident. "This is a very serious matter. The agencies are now investigating it. Who helped in this, and who was their next target? All of this is being investigated. India will not forgive anyone. Whoever is behind this will not be spared," Vij told reporters here.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Joint Operation and Recovery

The response comes in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police's joint recovery of 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Faridabad in Haryana, during which two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, were arrested.

As the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered IED-making material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad on Monday, Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the joint operation involving the J&K Police and Haryana Police. "It is an ongoing joint operation between Haryana police and J&K police. An accused, Dr Muzammil, was nabbed. 360 kg of inflammable material was recovered yesterday, which is possibly ammonium nitrate. It is not RDX... The operation is still underway," he said.

Arms and Ammunition Seized

Furthermore, he elaborated on the recovered arms and ammunition, including pistols, live cartridges, timers, batteries, walkie-talkie sets, heavy metal, and more. "One assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with 8 live rounds, two empty cartidges, two additional magazines, 8 large suitcases, 4 small suitcases and a bucket from which approx 360 kgs of inflammable material has been recovered. It is suspected to be ammonium nitrate. Twenty timers with batteries, 24 remotes, approximately 5 kg of heavy metal, walkie-talkie sets, electric wiring, batteries, and other contraband materials have been recovered. It is not RDX...It is not an AK-47; it is an assault rifle. It is like an AK-47 but slightly smaller than it. But it is not AK-47..." Faridabad CP Satender Kumar stated.

Two Accused Arrested

The arrested accused was a physician at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. CP Gupta said, "This joint operation has been going on for fifteen days... Two accused persons have been booked until now, including Dr Muzammil from Faridabad, and another accused, Aadil Rather, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur..." Aadil Rather was detained after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his locker at the Government Medical College (GMC) by Srinagar Police, with the assistance of Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Anantnag. According to Police sources, it was Adil Rather's confession that led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil and the recovery of the large amount of expolsives. (ANI)